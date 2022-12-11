Bravo Senor! Oliseh hails ‘genius’ Messi

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh has praised Lionel Messi’s incredible work rate in Argentina’s win over Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 via penalty shootout in Friday’s round of 16 clash, to book a ticket into the semi finals of the competition.

The seven-time ballon d’Or winner was attacking and also defending each time he’s not with the ball.

Argentina play Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday December 13 at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi’s performance on the night prompted Oliseh to sing his praises on his Twitter handle along with a video.

“Messi! Messi!! Messi!!! Below was the atmosphere we experience as the “Genius” Lionel Messi turned on the flame. He was defending, pressing and above all, showing us why he is one of the best to ever play the Game. I raise my hat . Bravo Senor !!!,” he Tweeted.

