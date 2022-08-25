Bravo Releases Statement Condemning Racist Attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old Son

Bravo has released a statement condemning the vitriol directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax.

The reality TV network had to speak up in defense of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her family, after Jax revealed he was being trolled by middle aged women who are fans of some of the other cast mates like Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna over their feud with Garcelle.

Garcelle noted that she’s normally a strong person but cried all night when she saw the racist insults and trolling her son was subjected to and urged folks to keep kids out of it.

Through its Instagram, Bravo condemned this development, urging viewers to refrain from targeting cast members and their families with harmful rhetorics.

