Brave Everton hold Man City

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland finished off a lovely move past Jordan Pickford to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away in midfield.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton later tonight.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

