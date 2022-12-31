Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Brave Everton hold Man City

Sports

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland finished off a lovely move past Jordan Pickford to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away in midfield.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton later tonight.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

Latest

Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu denies meeting G5 Governors

0
Contrary to media reports, the presidential candidate of the...
News

Ganduje axes commissioner for religious affairs

0
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sacked Dr....
News

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts...
Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu denies meeting G5 Governors

0
Contrary to media reports, the presidential candidate of the...
News

Ganduje axes commissioner for religious affairs

0
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sacked Dr....
News

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts...
Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed...
Sports

‘Ronaldo is finished at 38’ – Frank Edoho reacts to Al Nassr move

0
Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho has waded in...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

BREAKING: Tinubu denies meeting G5 Governors

Emmanuel Offor -
Contrary to media reports, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu Saturday said he didn’t hold any meeting with the...
Read more

Ganduje axes commissioner for religious affairs

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sacked Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam, the state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs. The news of Adam’s sack was contained...
Read more

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the 2023 general elections. The President in his new year message also...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: