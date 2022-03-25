Brandy’s Former Housekeeper Files Lawsuit Against Her, Says She was Fired Because of her Age

TMZ is reporting that a woman who previously worked for Brandy has filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she was fired in February because of her age.

Per the outlet, the unnamed woman who is over 60 years old is seeking $250,000 in damages, alleging that Brandy failed to pay her for the last two days of work and that the singer never allowed her to take legally required breaks. She allegedly earned $125 per day cleaning up her Calabasas home over the last 20 years.

“We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers,” a rep for Brandy responded in a statement.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

