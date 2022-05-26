Thursday, May 26, 2022
ADANNE

Brandy Raps Circles Around Jack Harlow in Freestyle of Rapper’s Hit Single, “First Class”

We might as well say that Brandy now owns Jack Harlow’s hit single, “First Class.”

Days ago, Harlow admitted he never knew that Brandy and Ray J were related. And in her response, Brandy told the rapper that she would take him on using his own beats.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep,” Brandy said.

And she did.

Yesterday, she dropped her freestyle on his “First Class,” which has since set the internet on fire.

Listen to her:

