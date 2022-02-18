Brad Pitt Reportedly Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling their French Winery

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has gotten even messier.

According to TMZ, the actor is suing his ex-wife for selling their Chateau Miraval—a French winery they purchased together back in 2008. Though he acknowledges Jolie paid 40 percent of the property’s $28.4 million purchase price, Pitt claims it was he who made Nouvel, LLC such a success.

He claims to have invested a considerable amount of time and money into the business. His complaint also added that they had previously agreed not to sell their stakes in Chateau Miraval without the other’s consent. Now, he adds that she secretly sold her shares to Tenute del Mondo—a subsidiary of the owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations,” a source close to Pitt told TMZ. “In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor.” They continue, “She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn.”

