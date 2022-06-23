Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Brad Pitt Admits That His Acting Career Is Fading, Says Its on a ‘Last Leg’

Brad Pitt got candid in his feature for GQ, in which he talked about his late-career struggles, his recent Oscar Award winnings, and more.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” he said before adding, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

He also talked about his year-and-a-half in Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here [in L.A.] that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me,” he said.

He said a lot more.

Check out the interview here.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: