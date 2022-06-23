Brad Pitt Admits That His Acting Career Is Fading, Says Its on a ‘Last Leg’

Brad Pitt got candid in his feature for GQ, in which he talked about his late-career struggles, his recent Oscar Award winnings, and more.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” he said before adding, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

He also talked about his year-and-a-half in Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here [in L.A.] that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me,” he said.

He said a lot more.

Check out the interview here.

