Boxer Anthony Joshua and Poet Sayo Get Flirty at Event

Well, who is to say love is not in the cards for Anthony Joshua and Sayo before the year end 2022?

The boxer and the petite poet and satirist got a little flirty on the red carpet at an event this weekend.

The duo hugged each other after sighting one another and Joshua leaned over to whisper some sweet nothings into Sayo’s ears which got social media buzzing.

Taking to her Twitter page, Sayo shared what Anthony Joshua whispered in her ear, revealing he called her a beautiful woman which was a nice compliment to hear from the boxer.

He whispered, “ you’re such a beautiful woman”. And eventhough I already know, it’s always nice when @anthonyjoshua tells you too. 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/aBr6YrUcno — Ṣayọ̀ (@Simply_Sayo) December 2, 2022

