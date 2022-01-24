Bovi Ugboma’s Wife, Kris Asimonye Shares Near-death Experience Due to Ectopic Pregnancy

Kris Asimonye narrowly escaped death thanks to a nurse at her son, David’s school.

The wife to comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma shared the experience that almost ended her life on January 14, 2022.

Kris revealed that she she was away in the United Kingdom and preparing to return to Lagos, when she started feeling excruciating pain in her stomach.

Despite her high threshold for pain, it was more than she could bear and she let her husband know. Bovi asked that she go to the clinic but she insisted that there was no need especially because she had a 10:00 am appointment at her son’s school the next day. She passe out later but on coming out if it, pushed through the pain until the next day.

Kris got herself a cab and went to her son’s school but upon sighting her, the school nurse asked that she be taken to the hospital immediately. At the hospital, series of tests were done but all came back negative for infections and sorts. She was told she could t do a scan because they were already fully booked for the day.

Miraculously, space opened up and she was able to have the scan which showed an ectopic pregnancy that had ruptured and had her bleeding from inside. She was immediately prepared for an emergency surgical procedure to evacuate the pregnancy thereby saving her life.

