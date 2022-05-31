Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Bovi Ugboma Trolls Wife, Kriss at an Event

Bovi Ugboma does not hesitate to troll his Mrs whenever the chance presents itself.

The comedian and filmmaker did that recently while attending an event with his wife, Kriss a d made sure to capture it on camera.

While at Ini Dima-Okojie’s wedding over the weekend, a popular song by American singer, Usher, “You Remind Me” was playing and Bovi sang along to it. When it got to the part..” you remind me of a girl that I once knew,” he pointed to his wife, saying, “..be cause you dey misbehave now.”

 

