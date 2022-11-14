Bovi Ugboma Throws Epic Shade at M.I at AFRIFF Closing Ceremony

Bovi Ugboma is undoubtedly the king of throwing both subtle and epic shades and M.I was his latest victim.

The comedian and actor who was a co-host at the 2022 AFRIFF closing ceremony which held on Sunday, November 13, dissed the rapper in front of the audience.

In a video that has made its way online, Bovi proceeded to adjust the microphone on stage, considerably lower after his co-host introduced the rapper for his performance. The action sent the crowd into a fit of laughter, seeing as M.I isn’t a particularly tall individual. See the video below.

