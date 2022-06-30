Thursday, June 30, 2022
Bovi Ugboma Shares Encounter with Fraudster Posing as Old Classmate

Bovi Ugboma shared an encounter with a fraudster who posed as his old classmate.

The comedian revealed that the fraudster had hacked his friend’s Instagram account and sent a DM requesting immediate financial assistance, while posing as her.

With the foreknowledge that it wasn’t his friend chatting with him, he proceeded to indulge the hacker and treat him to a merry-go-round experience before finally revealing that he knew he was talking to a fraudulent person. See screenshot of the conversation below.

