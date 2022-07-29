Bovi Ugboma Shares Advice Daughter Gave Him Before Naughty by Nature Show

Bovi Ugboma is still being commended for his highly successful ‘Naughty by Nature’ comedy show and it might be all thanks to his daughter, Elena.

The stand up comedian and actor posted a photo from backstage during the show which held on Sunday, July 17.

In the picture, Bovi’s daughter can be seen talking to him as he listened with rapt attention. He shared her advice to him writing,

“When your own daughter gives you advice backstage, you listen and take it. @uyoyogram was telling me to be confident.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...