Bovi Ugboma Set to Host First Ever Afrobeats Hall of Fame Induction

Bovi Ugboma is prepping to okay host at th first ever Afrobeats Hall of Fame Induction event.

The comedian and actor made the announcement via his Instagram page on Monday, February 21, 2022

The event is slated to hold on Saturday, February 26 at the Amore Gardens, Freedom Way, Lekki from 6:00pm.

Artistes set to light the stage with their dazzling performances include; Wizkid, Omawumi and others.

Members of the Blue Ribbon Panel for this year’s edition of the event include, Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music, Obi Asika, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Bankuli.

The Afrobeats Hall of Fame is the first of its kind in Africa — created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music.

Some of the honourees for this year’s edition include, Onyeka Onwenu, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...