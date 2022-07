Bovi Ugboma has revealed the traffic situation in his part of of town, made worse by confusing traffic lights.

The actor shared a clip from Maruwa Second Roundabout in the Lekki area which has left motorists and other commuters perplexed.

The traffic lights on both sides of the road have the red (stop) and green (go) lights simultaneously on at the same time.

He shared the clip, noting that the government parastatal concerned should take note as it has been that way for over a week now.

