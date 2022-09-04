Bovi Ugboma Replies Folks Who Label His Daughter, Elena Rude

Bovi Ugboma has replied folks who have labelled his second child and only daughter rude.

The father of three had shared a video of him chiding Elena for not joining her mum and brother in the kitchen to cook and as always, she had replied him with a sharp retort.

Some folks in the comment section felt some type of way and had shared their opinion, leading Bovi to reply them in defense of his little girl.

He pointed out that speaking freely does not mean indiscipline. He added that it was just light-hearted banter.

Bovi added that he was raised as a confident child and he’s raising same. He noted that those triggered were probably abused as kids and therefore, see a child being confident as tantamount to being rude.

