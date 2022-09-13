Bovi Ugboma Renovates 20-Classroom Block, 2 Staff Rooms and Library of UNIBEN Staff School

Bovi Ugboma has given back to the community that he claims to be largely responsible for who he is today.

The comedian and actor took it upon himself to renovate his primary school, the University of Benin Staff School and has commissioned the project over the weekend.

Bovi noted that he was pained to see the school become a shadow of its former self after an earlier visit and decided to do something about the 20-classroom block, 2 staff rooms and library that hosted the senior primary school where he spent his Primary 4 and 5.

He posted the video of what the school used to look like prior to his 3-month renovation and what it stands as today after the completion and thanked the deputy governor of Edo State, his former proprietress, teachers and a host of others who made the project a success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...