Friday, May 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bovi Ugboma Relives Fun Experience on Visiting Alma Mater, Delta State University

Bovi Ugboma is reliving the warm experience he was treated to on visiting his Alma Mater, Delta State University.

The comedian and actor stated that he had been invited by the Vice Chancellor of the institution sometimes last month, and was treated to a massive welcome by the students.

The father of three noted that he got to meet some of his old lecturers from yeh Theatre Arts Department and this was especially a honour because he faced a disciplinary panel three times after his papers over an alleged assault and was almost expelled.

Bovi Ugboma posted a video of the mammoth crowd at the girls’ hostel, sharing that he entered with his ‘full chest;’ something he couldn’t have done during his time as a student.

He also got the opportunity to dedicate a baby ‘Mufasa style’ and indeed seemed to have had an memorable experience overall.

