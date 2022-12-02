Bovi Ugboma Relieves 1996 World Cup Semi-finals Between Nigeria and Brazil

Bovi Ugboma took a lot of folks down memory lane on Friday, December 2.

The comedian and actor relieved the 1996 World Cup semi-final match between Nigeria and Brazil.

Sharing clips from the epic moment in Nigerian football, Bovi relayed how football stars like Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Sunday Oliseh, and a host of others bound Nigerians together on unity with their exceptional skills.

He shared how the match started off with Brazil scoring the first goal and Nigeria equalising. Then Brazil going on to score 3 more goals which made chances of our players equalising very grim.

However, before the end of the second half, the Nigerian team equalised and the match went into extra time.

During extra time, Kanu Nwankwo scored the winning goal which sealed Nigeria’s place in the 1996 World Cup finals.

