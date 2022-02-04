Bovi Ugboma Posts Throwback Video of Himself Frustrating His Daughter

It’s flash back Friday and Bovi Ugboma decided to take it back to some four years ago when his daughter had it up to here with him.

The comedian and actor posted a video that showed him frustrating his little girl as she tried to eat her meal in peace.

In the clip which he put up on Instagram, his internet sensation daughter, Elena was treating herself to a nice meal of very hot boiled plantain and vegetables when Bovi interrupted her groove to ask questions.

While trying to answer him, the funny man went on to caution his daughter not to talk whole eating. She stopped talking and continued her meal but her father didn’t stop with the badgering.

After taking about all that she could take in silence, she replied her father that the only reason she was talking in the first place was because he was talking to her.

