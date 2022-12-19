Bovi Ugboma Perplexed Over Troll’s Interpretation of His Post

Bovi Ugboma was left rather perplexed after a troll took it upon himself to explain what Bovi must have meant by a post he made.

The comedian had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate Lionel Messi’s world cup win, sharing that when God want to bless a man, it sometimes looks like the adversary has the advantage.

The troll in question had interpreted the Instagram post as a slight on the personality of Portuguese international footballer and rival to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and had gone ahead to call Bovi out for such sentiments. Bovi however, made it known that he was referring to Kylian Mbappe and France in his above post and asked for help in translating same to the troll who was hellbent on tagging it a Ronaldo diss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...