Search
Subscribe
Celebrity

Bovi Ugboma Perplexed Over Troll’s Interpretation of His Post

By: Tofunmi Oluwashina

Date:

Bovi Ugboma was left rather perplexed after a troll took it upon himself to explain what Bovi must have meant by a post he made.

The comedian had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate Lionel Messi’s world cup win, sharing that when God want to bless a man,  it sometimes looks like the adversary has the advantage.

The troll in question had interpreted the Instagram post as a slight on the personality of Portuguese international footballer and rival to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and had gone ahead to call Bovi out for such sentiments. Bovi however, made it known that he was referring to Kylian Mbappe and France in his above post and asked for help in translating same to the troll who was hellbent on tagging it a Ronaldo diss.

 

 

Previous article
‘A bad Omen’ – Osun APC reacts to withdrawal of Gov Adeleke’s DSS personnel
Next article
President Ramaphosa re-elected ANC leader
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Share post:

Just In

Subscribe

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

Emmanuel Offor -
A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has...

Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

Emmanuel Offor -
Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba...

About us

Olisa.Tv is a blogazine full of readable content or different catergories.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

Politics 0
A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has...

Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

News 0
Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

News 0
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

Subscribe

© 2022 Olisa.Tv. All Rights Reserved.

%d bloggers like this: