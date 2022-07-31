Bovi Ugboma Mercilessly Teases His Dog as He Enjoys Sumptuous Meal

Bovi Ugboma is not a nice man at all especially when it comes to sharing his food with members of his household.

The father of three and pet owner mercilessly teased the family’s pup while he enjoyed a sumptuous meal.

In the video Bovi put up on his Instagram, the comedian had his furry friend in his arms as he took in a game of football on TV alongside a plate of delicious noodles.

He kept picking at his food one after the other and always made it seem like he was about to feed the pup but then, take it straight to his own mouth. After doing this a couple of times, the youngest Ugboma family member began to bark in frustration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...