Bovi Ugboma makes a mighty fine case for parenting not being a walk in the park.

The comedian and actor shared a day in his life which had his two older children going at it and concluded that parenting is stressful.

Bovi shared a video of his older son and daughter, David and Elena bickering back and forth with Elena calling for her mother’s attention to come do something about the situation seeing as she had followed her rules of Bo violence for that day despite her brother aggravating her.

