Bovi Ugboma Goes Through a Range of Emotions After Discovering Photo of Himself and Wife at Ikoyi Registry

Bovi Ugboma went through a range of emotions when he came upon a discovery at one of the government parastatals in Ikoyi.

The comedian and actor revealed that a friend had told him that a photo of himself and his wife, Kris hung on a wall at the Ikoyi registry.

Bovi Ugboma noted that he found it impossible to believe until the friend sent him a picture to prove this and upon receiving pictorial evidence, the funnyman went through a range of emotions.

The father of three stated that he found the situation funny but was at the same time flattered and creeped out and he explained why.

“heard there’s a picture of me and my wife hanging in @ikoyi_registry . When @forevercfr told me, I thought he was joking. Then he sent me this! 🤣🤣🤣🤣. I can’t explain but it’s funny, flattering and creepy all at the same time. Funny because, are we now models for null marriages? Flattering because we didn’t get married there. Creepy because they chose a picture of us playing Adam and Eve!”

