Bovi Ugboma Floors Troll Over Comment About His Son

Bovi Ugboma dispensed with his chill button and flawlessly knocked out a troll on social media after the latter made a funny comment.

The comedian and actor had posted a cute video of his last child, Chuchu playing with bubbles just outside the house.

The father-sin duo had greeted each other in pidgin language with Bovi hailing Chuchu; “How far?”. The kid had replied, “I dey oh,” and gone on with his activity.

Bovi had captioned the cute clip, “Now that’s my guy.”

Someone in the comment section seemed a bit irritated by the father-son exchange and had dropped an unsolicited comment.

“It’s only in Africa a father will be proud cous his child can speak his native language. We are all slaves mentally,” the troll had written.

The father of three did not hesitate with his clapback and gave the man a good read. He replied, “@repafrica and you write this in English. What a fool.”

