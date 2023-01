Bovi Ugboma is seeking help for man’s best friend and his beloved companion of a dog.

The funny man and actor, took to his Instagram to solicit help from netizens over the current state of the canine’s libido.

Bovi revealed that strange things have been turning his dog on, ever since he picked it up from the hotel where he lodged it while he was away.

He pleaded that folks come through with a ‘hookup’ for his dog but was quick to add the caveat that the female must be the same breed as his.

