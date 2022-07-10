Sunday, July 10, 2022
Bovi Ugboma Brags About His Side of Lekki Amidst Flooding

Bovi Ugboma is far removed from the realities of a lot of Lekki occupants and is sure bragging about it.

The comedian shared a picture of his house amidst the heavy downpour in Lagos who h has left Lekki and other areas flooded.

Bovi bragged that his part of town has not experienced flooding like others. When a fan pointed out that he must have been one of the first set of people to buy their homes in Lekki, he replied that he bought his house during the rainy season.

