Bovi Ugboma and Wife Go for Each Other’s Jugular in Family Feud

Bovi Ugboma and his wife Kriss sure know how to fight dirty, gloves unsheathed and all.

The couple who share three children, put each other on blast during a light-hearted family feud which the comedian put up on his Instagram stories.

Events began unfolding when the couple’s only daughter Elena, insisted on her mum being better than her dad and went on to list her reasons why.

Bovi came back with a rebuttal, stating that he’s always busy with tasking his brain on how to make a billion dollars while his wife can’t task her brain to make ten thousand dollars.

Kriss retorted that Bovi was so broke when she met him that he couldn’t even afford to feed. She added that in the first month after their wedding, he would look at her in awe, wondering how she agreed to marry him despite his lowly status. However, after ten years of marriage, “see finish” has entered.

Armed with the perfect comeback, Bovi Ugboma replied that despite being dirt poor at that time, he was the best thing to happen to Kriss and she hit the jackpot with him.

Mr and Mrs Ugboma however agreed on one thing as they advised their daughter to always date a person better than she is, someone she can learn from.

