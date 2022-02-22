Bovi Ugboma and Ikechukwu Onunaku Indulge in a Quick Game of Arm Wrestling

Bovi Ugboma is not one to back down from a challenge even if the task ahead seems almost impossible as was the case with him and Ikechukwu Onunaku.

The comedian asked the rapper to a quick game of arm wrestling to determine the stronger of the two.

In the video which he posted on his Instagram page, Bovi complained that his right hand which he was to use for the game was hurt but Ikechukwu stated that this was no excuse as he is left-handed but has to play with his right hand which gave Bovi the advantage.

In the course of the wrestling match, Bovi Ugboma decided to ply a fast one and distracted Ikechukwu from the task ahead. But the latter recovered very quickly and carried the day.

