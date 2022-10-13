Boutique Owner Charged After She’s Found With $40 Million Worth of Fake Prada, Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton Pieces

31-year-old Lindsay Castelli was arrested last week in Long Island, USA, after her boutique was found to sell millions of dollars of fakes designer items.

CBS New York reported that the investigation into her activity took 18 months involving multiple agencies, and she has being charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting, police said.

She’s next set to appear in court on Nov. 2. Meanwhile, her business social media pages have now been closed and removed.

The fake designers she has sold include Gucci, Prada, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more. And authorities seized a total of 22 printing press machines at her business place.

“The combined value of the items was over $40,000,000,” a local police rep said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

