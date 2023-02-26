Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Bosso reflects on Flying Eagles’ 2-0 win over Mozambique

Sports

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has reflected on his side’s impressive win against Mozambique on Saturday night.

The seven-time champions zoomed into the quarter-final stage at the 2022 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a comfortable 2-0 win against the Mambas at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia

Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad scored the goals for Nigeria in the first half to set them on their way to the knockout rounds.

“We came to Egypt with the mindset of picking one of the tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the victory against Mozambique is something that we planned,” Bosso told reporters after the game.

“We worked for it. We have seen them play about two matches in Cairo.

“We tried to rush them and we did just that and got our two goals in the first half. The second half we introduced other players preparing them for the next stage.”

Latest

News

#NigeriaDecides: INEC extends voting till Sunday

0
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof....
News

Elections: Jonathan likens vote-buyers to armed robbers

0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has compared politicians attempting to...
Politics

2023 Elections: LP raises alarm over INEC’s failure to upload results

0
Labour Party (LP) has accused some officials of the...
Politics

APC Chairman, Adamu, loses polling unit to Peter Obi

0
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

#NigeriaDecides: INEC extends voting till Sunday

0
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof....
News

Elections: Jonathan likens vote-buyers to armed robbers

0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has compared politicians attempting to...
Politics

2023 Elections: LP raises alarm over INEC’s failure to upload results

0
Labour Party (LP) has accused some officials of the...
Politics

APC Chairman, Adamu, loses polling unit to Peter Obi

0
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
Politics

#NigeriaDecides: Counting underway amid BVAS snatching, violence

0
The long-awaited presidential and National Assembly elections finally took...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

#NigeriaDecides: INEC extends voting till Sunday

Emmanuel Offor -
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday announced the extension period of voting for the Presidential and National...
Read more

Elections: Jonathan likens vote-buyers to armed robbers

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has compared politicians attempting to win elections by “unorthodox” means such as vote-buying to armed robbers and grifters. “For us who...
Read more

2023 Elections: LP raises alarm over INEC’s failure to upload results

Emmanuel Offor -
Labour Party (LP) has accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with certain security agencies to stall the upload...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: