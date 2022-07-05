Boris Johnson Faces Rude Shock As Two Senior UK Government Ministers Resign

Boris Johnson has just been dealt a huge blow.

Two of his top ministers shocked everyone when they announced their resignations, saying they could no longer work for the British Prime Minister’s government that has been mired in scandal after scandal.

Per the outlet, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid posted to Twitter within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening, and this comes after the recent controversy facing Johnson is Downing Street’s handling of last week’s resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who exited his post last Thursday amid allegations he had groped two guests at a private dinner the night before.

Pincher has yet to admit the allegations, but he said in a letter to Johnson that “last night I drank far too much” and “embarrassed myself and other people.”

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” Sunak said in his resignation letter. “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different,” Sunak added in the letter. “I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

Javid wrote that “it has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.” Javid added that the vote of confidence in the prime minister last month “was a moment for humility, grip and new direction.”

“I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Javid wrote.

See their letters:

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning. My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

