Boris Becker released from prison after 8 months

Tennis legend Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act.

He was released from prison on Thursday morning and has flown to Germany, the BBC reports.

His Berlin-based lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement Becker “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today”.

Becker flew from Biggin Hill in a private jet chartered by a friend, a government source told the BBC.

German media reported the former Wimbledon champion had arrived in Munich on Thursday afternoon.

