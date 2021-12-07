Olamide, Teni Lead Boomplay Nigeria’s List for Male and Female Artistes of 2021

The year is gradually winding down and Boomplay has just released its recap for the year 2021.

The #1 Streaming service in Africa, highlighted different categories including artistes of the year, song of the year, most streamed gospel song and others.

Olamide topped the list as the Top Male Artiste on Boomplay for 2021 while Teni took the spotlight for Top Female Artiste.

Bella Shmurda earned the top spot as the Most Searched Artiste of 2021 while Mike Abdul and his song, “Ese” leads the list for Most Streamed Gospel Song for the period under review.

Ruger earned top spot for Top Rising Artiste, ‘Infinity’ by Olamide featuring Omah Lay ranked as Top Afrobeat song for the year while Kizz Daniel’s ‘Lie’ and Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ were night and morning favourite respectively.

