Bonke, Moffi, Adeleye get late Eagles call-ups for Eagles friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has handed late call-ups to the trio of Innocent Bonke, Terem Moffi and Adebayo Adeleye ahead of the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

The trio take the place of Emmanuel Dennis, Sadiq Umar and Maduka Okoye in the 30-man list.

Dennis and Okoye are both injured and have communicated their decision to pull out of the games to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Dennis, who was Watford’s top scorer in the 2021/22 season with 10 goals, missed the club’s last four games of the campaign as a result of injury.

Okoye is also nursing an injury which prompted his withdrawal from the friendlies.

His replacement, Adeleye will compete with two other goalkeepers; Enyimba’s Ojo Olorunleke and Adewale Adeyinka of Akwa United for the starting spot.

Sadiq opted out of the games due to club engagement.

Moffi and Bonke, both fringe players in the Super Eagles have another chance to prove their mettle in the team, especially with the coming of a new head coach.

The first friendly against Mexico is billed for the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The three-time African champions will also keep a date with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on June 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...