Bombshell! Gov Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019 – Amosun [Video]

A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has alleged that his successor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was rigged into office in 2019.

The representative of Ogun Central Senatorial District stated this at a function in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun, who spoke on Friday after receiving an award from Abeokuta Club to commemorate its 50th anniversary, said the likes of a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, were aware of what rule transpired at the time, TheEagle reports.

He said: “During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly.

“They rigged, rigged and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologise to me.

“I can be mentioning names.

“We won that election.

“But I have moved on.

“We did our work, we will continue to do what we have to do.

“God will be with all of us.”

Amosun had backed Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement against Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Abiodun defeated Amosun’s anointed candidate with a margin of 19,517 votes.

While Abiodun polled 241,670 votes, Akinlade scored 222,153 votes.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, Amosun declared that he was not in support of Abiodun’s administration, saying he must be removed.

He also assured his supporters that the next line of action would soon be made public.

He said: “Well, I am happy.

“When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governors altogether, I feel elated.

“I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts.

“Just wait, very soon, you will hear where we are going next.

“Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand.

“I am not supporting this administration that is there now.

“He must be removed.”

