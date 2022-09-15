Thursday, September 15, 2022
BOMBSHELL: Atiku stole my policy document – Dr Basil Odilim [Video]

Nigerian technocrat, Dr Basil Odilim Enwegbara, has made the damning claim that Atiku Abuabkar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, plagiarized his policy document.

Atiku first released the policy document of growth in the run up to the 2023 general elections, which he lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the opening of campaign for the 2023 elections, Dr Odilim Enwegbara, a development economist educated at the University of London and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has called out the Wazirin Adamawa over the plagiarized document.

During an appearance on AriseTV, Mr Enwegbara, who is also the Chairman at African Highway E-solutions, said he may consider legal action against the PDP standard bearer for failing to consult him before adopting the document.

Watch his take below…

