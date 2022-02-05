Bomb everybody in terrorist hideouts, including civilians – Katsina Senator to troops

Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya has stated that bandits have been declared terrorists and don’t deserve to live or be spared for any reason.

He called on the Nigerian military and other security agents to take the war to the forest, sacrifice a few civilians held captive and bomb everyone in forests as a way of ending attacks and hostage-taking for ransom in the country.

The aggrieved lawmaker, in an interview with DAILY POST in Abuja, spoke at the backdrop of endless attacks with human casualties in Katsina and the other northwest states, saying that the government has been doing its best, which is not enough.

He argued that it was time for drastic action to be taken since the menace has defied all approaches.

