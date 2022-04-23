Bomb blasts rattle Jalingo

Suspected Improvised Explosive Ordinance Devices (IEODs) has again exploded on Friday at Nukkai, in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State.

The incident occurred at a drinking joint in Nukkai, which is located along Jalingo/Wukari road.

The suspect was said to have arrived the venue with a polythene bag which he dropped and took to his heels.

Confirming the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, said the explosive was detonated behind the old Catholic church located in Nukkai area of the state.

Though he could not ascertain the number of casualties at the time of filing this report, but he said no fewer than nine persons were inflicted with varying degrees of injuries.

The development came barely three days after bomb blasts rocked Iware community of Ardo-Kola, where scores were killed and several others injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...