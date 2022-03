Boma Akpore is looking forward to an apology from citizens of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate took to his Instagram to demand same from everyone.

Boma revealed that for all of the false accusations that have been leveled against him, he should be apologised to.

He wrote, “For all the false accusations y’all owe me an APOLOGY.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...