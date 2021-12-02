Boma Akpore Says Nigerians and Misery are 5&6 as He Promises to Keep Pressing Necks

Boma Akpore had a field day updating his trolls on his plans for them on social media.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ went on an Instagram tirade where he pegged Nigerians as misery loving folks and vowed to continue pressing their necks.

Boma who missed out on being a fan favourite during the just concluded BBNaija show stated that he should be paid for keeping “jobless Nigerians busy since July 24th.”

The actor who pegged Nigerians as a misery loving lot said he will be praying for healing for all those he has caused pain and agony by his actions.

He also added that he has planned a 30gb giveaway for his trolls only and asked that they send a DM for activation.

