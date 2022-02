Bolu Okupe has crowned the men from the South Eastern part of Nigeria as the sexiest in all the land.

Though the the son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, did not reveal his metrics for arriving at this conclusion, he nonetheless shared his thoughts.

Bolu who is openly gay and has been a avid supporter of the LGBTQIA community tweeted, “Igbo men are the sexiest of Nigerian men. I said it”.

