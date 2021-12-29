Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bollywood Star, Salman Khan Survives Venomous Snake Bite

Bollywood star, Salman Khan was bitten by venomous snake and had to spend 6 hours in the hospital.

The “bad boy” revealed how he starred in his own real-life action drama when a snake bit him twice in his countryside home.

Salman Khan who enjoys a cult-like status in star-obsessed India said he tried to remove it from his ahead of his 56th birthday on Monday.

Using a stick, Khan said he “picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards,” he told reporters.

After he was bitten, local villagers “screamed ‘hospital, hospital, hospital’, saying that I should be taken to a hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit venomous, and it bit me again.”

The actor was administered with antivenom, kept under observation and then discharged after six hours.

The snake that bit him survived the latest encounter, with Khan saying it has now been safely taken back to the jungle.

