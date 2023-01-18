Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Bolanle Raheem: Slain Lagos lawyer laid to rest

News

The Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead on the 25th of December in Lagos, has been laid to rest at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in the Lekki-Epe area of the state.

A service of songs was held on Monday before the funeral procession on Tuesday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island in Ikoyi.

The former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, in his sermon, said Raheem’s “relatively short life” was filled with great impact.

He, however, noted that the circumstances that led to Bolanle’s death elicited widespread reactions that would bring about reforms in society.

Recall that Bolanle Raheem, who was pregnant, was shot and killed by a police officer identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dambri Vandion, attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos State, on 25th December 2022.

Bolanle’s death on Christmas day sparked reactions from authorities from both states and federal levels promising justice.

The officer, who has since been stripped of his duty in the force, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges preferred against him on Monday at the High Court sitting in the Tafawa Balewa Square.

