Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Bolanle Raheem: Police Commission approves suspension of killer cop

News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi over the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspension of the cop is with “immediate effect”.

Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos, had on Christmas Day shot at the victim.

The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service.

Raheem, it was gathered, was shot when the car she was on tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, condemned the killing of the lawyer, recommended the suspension of the prime suspect and his immediate prosecution even as the Nigerian Bar Association has demanded N5bn damages for the family of the victim and immediate justice on the matter.

The killing of Raheem has drawn outrage with many Nigerians including top presidential candidates for 2023 calling for police reforms.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the murder of the lawyer, saying justice must be served.

Latest

Sports

Brazilian Football Legend, Pelé, Dead at 82 After Health Battles

0
Pelé has died. The football legend whose real name is...
Politics

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

0
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek...
Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Brazilian Football Legend, Pelé, Dead at 82 After Health Battles

0
Pelé has died. The football legend whose real name is...
Politics

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

0
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek...
Celebrity

Meek Mill Lands Ghana for Afrochella

0
Meek Mill has landed in Ghana in time for Afrochella and is having a swell time in his second home.
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Jokes Says He Has Son and Will Stop Hiding Him

0
Lil Nas X got a lot of folks confused when he took to social media to state that he has a son and he's done hiding him
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Brazilian Football Legend, Pelé, Dead at 82 After Health Battles

ADANNE -
Pelé has died. The football legend whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento recently passed after battling complications from colon cancer and being admitted...
Read more

El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N376 billion into law after it was passed by the state’s...
Read more

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5bn compensation, seeks swift prosecution

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will seek the payment of damages not less than N5bn in addition to the swift prosecution of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: