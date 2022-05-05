Bolanle Olukanni Star Struck After Chance Meeting with Tope Alabi

We guess celebrities are not excluded from being star struck when they run into their faves as Bolanle Olukanni has proven.

The media personality and red carpet host shared a video of her chance meeting with gospel singer, Tope Alabi that had her star struck.

Bolanle revealed that she had gone to her Wash and Go office and proceeded to say hi to her aunty and neighbour around that part and voilà she saw Tope Alabi in her aunty’s store.

She fangirled the singer and made sure to get them to sing one of her favourite songs from Alabi’s impressive catalogue together.

