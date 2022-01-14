Bolanle Olukanni Exposes “Ghetto” Look of NIPOST Office

Bolanle Olukanni is beginning the year calling out anything that is sub-par and she started off with a government parastatal.

The TV host shared a picture of the NIPOST office in the Victoria Island area of Lagos and let’s just say it leaves a lot to be desired.

Bolanle Olukanni compared the exterior of the building to its interior and there’s such a wide berth that it’s almost difficult to believe it’s the same building.

While the exterior is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes and looks well taken care of, the interior features dilapidated amenities, is bare and of course ugly. She pointed that it’s really just ghetto inside as she shared the images on her Instagram stories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...