Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Bolanle Olukanni Admonishes Single Folks to Respect Their Friends’ Marriages

Bolanle Olukanni has a word of advice for single people with married friends on respect and boundaries.

The media personality tweeted that single folks should always put themselves in the position of their married  friends before they act a certain way or do certain things around the person’s partner.

“If you are single and have a friend that is married try as much as possible to behave in a way that respects your friend’s marriage,” she wrote. She went further to add that, “Always ask, if I was married would I appreciate this behaviour if someone did this to my partner.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: