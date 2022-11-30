Bolanle Feted by Immigration Boss, Receives Warm Welcome at Ikoyi Office

Bolanle Ninolowo has shared his experience at the Ikoyi branch of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The Nollywood actor who revealed he went there to pick up his passport in order to ‘japa’ was treated to a warm welcome by the members of staff and the overall boss.

Posting a video of his encounter via his Instagram page, Ninolowo revealed he visited the office on Tuesday, and was greeted warmly and showed around their offices.

“Na my kpali to japaa I jeje go collect yesterday oo! Na love & blessings I carry commot 😇Thanks to the Nigeria immigration service office in Ikoyi for such a delightful honor @nis_officers 🙏🏾Special thanks to the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration service “Mr AYEGBUSI ODUNAYO OLUGBENGA” (PCO Ikoyi passport office) for the warm reception.”

