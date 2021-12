Bolaji Ogunmola can’t believe this year will end again without a ‘bae’ by her side.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to wonder about at the alarming number of single folks around her as she asked for tips to remedy the situation.

Bolaji Ogunmola wrote;

“But wait ooo….that’s how this year will end no BAE??? No you and yours? What is really going on??! Almost all my friends are single!!!! What is going on gan gan?”

